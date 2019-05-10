RCA debuts Q2 unlocked phone for GSM carriers

The entry-level phone costs less than $100 and works on AT&T, T-Mobile, others

RCA, yes that brand, has begun selling a new unlocked smartphone which can be paired with AT&T, T-Mobile, and other GSM networks. The 4G Q2 arrives as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Powered by the latest official version of Android, 9 Pie, the Q2 features a 5-inch display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The phone, which is sold in black and white options, houses 16GB storage with a microSD expansion card slot for up to 32GB external media.

The RCA Q2 is a decidedly entry-level phone as it includes 2GB RAM and a 2200mAh battery. Moreover, the front-facing camera is listed at 2-megapixels.

It’s not clear what processor type or speed is in the device but we’re willing to bet it’s quad-core and not an octa-core CPU.

The phone features dual SIM card slots and supports GSM carriers like AT&T, T Mobile, Straight Talk, Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Metro, Net10, Pure Talk. and others.

The RCA Q2 runs just $99 through the company’s website where it currently shows it as out of stock. Over at Amazon, however, we see it at just $85.99.


