RCA offers up $100 G2 for unlocked phone buyers

RCA on Monday began offering its latest smartphone, the G2, through Amazon. Priced just $100, it’s an unlocked device that’s compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro, and more.

The RCA G2 is powered by Android 9 Pie and features a 5.5-inch display and comes in two color options: Black and White/Gold.

In terms of cameras, you’ll find an 8-megapixel rear shooter on the G2 with a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie sensor.

Internally, the RCA G2 runs on a 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 3GB RAM. There’s 32GB worth of storage in the device, but a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 128GB external media.

The target audience for the G2 is one that is shopping with a tight budget in mind and who doesn’t need the bells and whistles of pricier devices. Its hardware is aimed at entry-level users, but there’s enough here to satisfy first-time users or those who need an emergency phone.

The RCA G2 is available at Amazon for $99.99 in Black and White/Gold color options.