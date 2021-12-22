Realme just confirmed the GT 2 series will launch on January 4 in China. The GT 2 series was also confirmed to be using the latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme said to stay tuned for more exciting information and specs..

At their special event earlier this week, realme had announced the 3 world firsts that will be used in the upcoming GT 2 series.

The first world first is the use of bio-polymer material for the back cover. Realme claims that this sustainable material will have a premium and unique feel. The paper tech master design for the back cover was created by Naoto Fukasawa.

Another world first being incorporated into the phone is the 150-degree ultra-wide lens. Realme claims this new ultra-wide lens will capture up to 278% more of an image compared to its standard lens. It will also have a fisheye mode to create a depth effect in the ultra-wide images.

Realme also announced their new Antenna Array Matrix that will use 3 separate technologies to increase the GT 2’s communication abilities. The GT 2 series will use an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology that they call Hypersmart. Hypersmart consists of 12 antennas that the device can switch between, offering you the best service possible.

They also claim to have increased WiFi antenna strength and the strength of their NFC chip.

Realme seems to be building anticipation with a slow trick of news and spec releases. It is working for me as my excitement continues to build. I can’t wait to see what this bio-polymer paper tech master design actually looks like.