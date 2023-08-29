Realme has launched a new smartphone in its flagship GT lineup- the Realme GT 5. Realme’s new GT 5 flagship smartphone boasts full flagship features and comes with a striking design. Have a look at the detailed features, specs, and pricing of the Realme GT 5 smartphone.

Realme GT 5 starts at CNY 2,999 (~$411) for the base 12GB + 256GB model and the top-end 24GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 3,799 ($520). It comes in Silver Illusion and Starry Oasis color options. Open sales for the GT 5 will commence on September 4 in China.

In collaboration with BYD Electronics, Realme developed a great design for the GT 5 smartphone. The GT 5 sports a dual-tone Miracle Glass back design and a large rectangle-shaped camera island. On the back, it has a triple rear camera setup and rectangular LED light strips which Realme called Halo Pro- blink in different colors and in the center of the LED strip, there is a transparent glass window that showcases the Snapdragon chipset.

Realme GT 5 flaunts a 6.74-inch 1.5K resolution OLED display with a 144Hz maximum refresh rate, up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, and a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. Realme packs a dedicated X7 display chip in the GT 5 that offers a great visual experience while playing games and watching movies.

Under the hood, the GT 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It boots Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. Realme offers two battery capacity variants for the GT 5- One variant houses a 4,600mAh battery with support whopping 240W fast charging support which is claimed to charge the device in just 9 min 30 sec while the second variant features a larger 5,240mAh battery with support 150W fast charging tech which is claimed to charge the devices 0-100% in just 18 minutes.

In terms of lenses, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with support for OIS and PDAF. The main unit is joined by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The rest of the highlights of the GT 5 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Whirlwind memory engine 2.0, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio support, and NFC.