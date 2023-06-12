Realme GT Neo 5 Pro specifications surfaced online ahead of the launch

Latest reports suggest that Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro smartphone though the firm hasn’t revealed any details yet but the smartphone will soon make its debut in Chinese markets.

Realme’s upcoming GT Neo 5 Pro smartphone will be a flagship smartphone. Except Realme, all Chinese brands (Xiaomi, Redmi, Nubia, Vivo, OPPO, OnePlus) brought their flagship smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, in its recent Weibo post, revealed key specifications of Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

The rumored specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro include a 6.74-inch 1.5K resolution OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and support for 100W fast charging tech.

For optics, the smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The remaining camera details of the Pro models haven’t been revealed yet. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 13 based on Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.