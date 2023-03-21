Realme GT Neo 5 SE Rumoured to Launch in March

Realme may be getting to ready to launch the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone in China. As per leaks, the GT Neo 5 SE will launch in march in China. Although Realme hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date.

Earlier, the brand confirmed that the upcoming GT NEO 5 SE will equip Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. A renowned tipster Digital Chat Station revealed key specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications.

According to the Digital Chat Station, the GT Neo 5 SE will feature a massive 5,550mAh battery with 110W fast charging support. The tipster claims that it will be the first smartphone in the mid-range category to come with 100W fast charging support. But iQOO’s newly launched Z7 smartphone (Chinese variant) ships with 120W fast charging speed, 20W more compared to the upcoming GT Neo 5 SE. Furthermore, the company will be using the latest “Squeezes out of the lithium battery” technology for the upcoming GT Neo 5 series.

Recently, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone was listed on the Geekbench benchmark database. The listing suggests some key features of the smartphone. The upcoming GT Neo 5 SE will run on Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and it will boots Android 13.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is said to have a 6.74-inch 1.5K resolution OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary OmniVision Sensor joined by 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens. It is tipped to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

