Realme finally announced the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone in China. Only Just camera, chipset, and battery specs are different from the regular version- the Realme GT Neo 5 which debuted earlier this year. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is the first smartphone from the house of Realme powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

Speaking about the design, the smartphone has the same boxy design with slightly curved corners, a triple rear camera setup at the back, and center mounted punch-hole cutout front camera

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is offered in four different variant options- the base 8GB + 256GB is priced at RMB 1,999 (~₹23,900), the 12GB + 256GB costs RMB 2,199 (~₹26,300), the 12GB + 512GB retails at RMB 2,299 (~₹27,500) and the 16GB + 1TB starts at RMB 2,799 (~₹33,500). The Realme GT Neo 5 SE will go for sale starting on April 10 in China via Realme’s official website. The global availability of the GT Neo 5 SE smartphone is yet to be confirmed.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE has a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate support, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, even if the 1TB storage is not enough for you, it is also expandable via Micro-SD card. The device runs on Android 13 based on Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE houses a 5,500mAH battery (900mAh more compared to GT Neo 5) with support for 100W fast charging. The brand claims that the smartphone easily lasts up to 48 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.

For optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup at the back, with a 64MP primary camera joined by a 2MP macro lens and 8MP ultrawide shooter. It features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE in a Nutshell

6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear cameras

16MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage

5,500mAh battery | 100W fast charging