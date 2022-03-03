At MWC 2022, realme unveiled the Buds Air 3 which comes with 42dB active noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating that will cost €59.99. The Buds Air series is realme’s flagship line of earbuds. The Air Buds 3 looks to deliver premium sound quality in a great-looking package. These earbuds feature anti-wind technology, dual mics, 10mm dynamic bass drivers, and 30 hours of total playback.

realme also took the wraps off the realme Book Prime. With an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5, a 2K display, up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop will be no slouch. It launches with Windows 11 and has up to 12 hours of battery life in an aluminum chassis. The Book Prime will come in a unique Real Green color.