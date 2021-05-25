Today, Realme launched its new Narzo 30 5G smartphone exclusively on Ali Express. Realme says the Narzo series of phones are targeted at Gen-Z users “delivering high-performance technology and the best processors within their segment.”

To that end, the Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, built using the 7nm process and featuring 5G connectivity. It’s also paired with the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with a 950MHz clock speed for gaming performance.

When it comes to memory and storage, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB. While the Narzo 30 5G seems a little light on RAM, it has some tricks up its sleeves.

It features what Realme calls Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, which converts your storage space into virtual RAM to ensure you can keep more apps in memory.

Navigating around the phone and playing games should feel even more snappy thanks to the 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. And when it comes time to snap some selfies, there is a 16MP camera in the top left corner courtesy of the hole punch in the display.

On the back, is a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a special Nightscape camera mode for low-light shots. Plus, there are five different Nightscape filters to change the look of your late-night shots. The other two additional cameras are a 2MP B&W Portrait lens and a 2MP 4cm Macro lens.

Keeping it all powered up is a sizable 5000mAh battery squeezed into the lightweight 185g body of the Narzo 30 5G. Lastly, the phone comes out of the box running Android 11, the latest version, with Realme’s UI 2.0 skin on top.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is available for pre-order between May 26-28 in Racing Silver or Racing Blue for an early bird price of $169 exclusively on AliExpress. Afterward, the price will jump to $219, which is still a pretty good bargain for what you’re getting.