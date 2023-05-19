Realme has expanded its entry-level smartphone portfolio with the launch of Realme Narzo N53 smartphones. The Narzo N53 brings solid specs at an affordable price.

Realme Narzo N53 sports a 6.74-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and this entry-level smartphone has Realme’s Dynamic Island that shows info such as app notifications, data usage, and battery status on both sides of the notch. There is an 8MP waterdrop notch front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

You’ll get a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera paired with a secondary lens and LED flash. Realme Narzo N53 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via micro-SD card.

It packs a 5,000mAH battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. The device runs on Andriod 13 based on Realme UI T edition out of the box. Other highlights of the Realme Narxo N53 smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo N53 comes in two variant options- the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at ₹8,999 ($109) whereas the 6GB/128GB model starts at ₹10,999 ($133). It comes in two beautiful color options including Feather Gold and Black. The smartphone will available from May 24 via Realme’s official website, Amazon India, and other Retailers.