At MWC 2022, realme introduced the realme GT Neo 3. What makes this device stand out from the rest is the inclusion of the UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA). According to realme, the 150W UltraDart Charge is the world’s fastest smartphone charging tech.

Utilizing this new technology, realme says you can reach a 50% charge in just 5 minutes. UDCA utilizes Multi Boost Charge Pumps to increase the charging current, which allows faster charging.

realme also states that UDCA has safety and battery life improvements as well. UDCA will always keep the temperature in an ideal range. realme claims that using industry-leading lithium batteries and UDCA, they are able to retain 80% battery capacity at 1000+ charge cycles.

The tech will first launch with the GT Neo 3 later this year.