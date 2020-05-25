Realme X50 Pro Play brings Snapdragon 865, 90Hz, and more for $400

Realme on Monday announced its X50 Pro Play on Chinese social media site Weibo. The phone brings a lot of flagship-tier specs and features but for a low price of $400. The only catch here is that it’s currently exclusive to China, with plans to expand in Europe to follow.

Realme X50 Pro Play – Irresistible hardware and price

The Realme X50 Pro Play has just been announced, and to say it is loaded with a world of features would not do it justice. Even though the phone is a less-expensive option to the Realme X50 Pro, it brings a lot to the table, while keeping the price very affordable.

In a market where a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 starts at above $600, Realme has proven yet again that competition in the market is indeed healthy.

Here are the specs of the phone:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

6.44″ fullHD+ (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, w/ 90Hz refresh rate

Android 10 powered by the Realme UI

6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options

4200mAh battery (65W SuperDart fast wired charging)

Back cameras: 48-MP main camera, 8-MP ultrawide, 2-MP macro, 2-MP depth.

Front camera: 16-MP main camera, 2-MP depth

Phone color options: Black and Silver

Pricing

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM = $380

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM= $420

12GB RAM + 128GB ROM = $460

The inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 means that the phone has 5G capabilities, which makes it yet another great phone for the emerging 5G market that’s garnering across the world.

In the past, Realme has shown itself to be a contender for releasing strong hardware at attractive prices. The Realme X50 Pro Play does have a lot going for it, and the only real problem with this phone would be its availability.

A good majority of the hardware is found in flagship-tier phones, but competing brands like Redmi and Realme deliver premium hardware in a mid-tier price range. In the end, the only problem that comes is availability.

The phone is set to launch in China first on June 1st. Soon after, Realme will expand the phone to Europe and other regions.

What are your thoughts on the Realme X50 Pro Play? Let us know in the comments section below!