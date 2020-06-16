RedMagic 5G Eclipse Black to be released globally with 12GB of RAM

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has been making overpowered Android phones at very low prices for a number of years. Recently, they have made a foray into the mobile gaming platform market with the RedMagic line, whose most recent addition is the RedMagic 5G.

Nubia announced the RedMagic 5G on March 20th and said that a global launch would be coming soon. Now this has been confirmed, with a global launch today, June 16th and North American availability starting June 22.

For a refresher, the RedMagic 5G has the following features:

  • Snapdragon 865
  • 5G Network Compatibility
  • 6.65″ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Active Liquid-Cooling
  • Shoulder Trigger buttons
  • A triple-camera rear array with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP micro sensor paired with an 8MP front camera
  • In-display Fingerprint sensor
  • RedMagic OS based on Android 10
  • 4500mAh battery that can be replenished with 55W USB-C charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
The global model features 12 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage and will only be available in Eclipse Black at a price of $599.

