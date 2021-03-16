Nubia on Tuesday announced the global launch of its RedMagic 6 gaming-centric smartphone. The handset, which boasts a number of high-end hardware features, launched in China earlier this month.

Priced reasonably at $599, the RedMagic 6 is an impressive one in terms of specifications, giving gamers no less than 12GB RAM to play with. Moreover, it provides an excellent display with 165Hz refresh rate and touch sampling up to 500Hz.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the RedMagic 6 also packs a 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging and a built-in turbofan to keep things cool.

US Consumers Beware

Although Nubia’s latest is a 5G phone, the global model doesn’t support the full range of 5G bands in the US. In fact, as PhoneScoop points out, it only provides basic support for AT&T’s 4G network. Additionally, it is not compatible with 4G in bands 13 and 71, which are critical bands for Verizon and T-Mobile, respectively.

Standard and Pro Models

Nubia offers the RedMagic 6 in two versions, a standard and Pro. The former starts at $599 USD and comes in Eclipse Black while the latter runs about $100 more at $699 and comes in Moon Silver. For your extra money you’ll get double the storage capacity and 25% more memory.

RedMagic 6 12GB+128GB

RedMagic 6 Pro 16GB+256GB

Readers can sign up for RedMagic 6 pre-orders starting on April 9 with full availability starting on April 15.