REDMAGIC announced the global availability of their gaming-centric smartphone, the REDMAGIC 7.

The REDMAGIC 7 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and a 4500mAh battery. They include a 65W GaN Fast Charger in the box.

There are three color options, but each color comes with a slightly different spec sheet and price tag. The Obsidian Black comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will cost you $626. The Pulsar Colorway features 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and will cost $729. The final option is Supernova with its transparent back cover. This model comes with 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and will cost $799.

The REDMAGIC 7 runs REDMAGIC OS 5.0 (based on Android 12). You get a 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

This device comes with a triple camera setup with a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, you also get an 8MP front-facing camera.

As a gaming device, you get dual shoulder buttons and REDMAGIC’s ICE 8.0 cooling system. The ICE system features a high-speed turbo fan to keep the device cool.

The global version is coming on March 10 to the US, Europe, UK, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. This seems like a gamer’s dream device and at $800 can potentially be an amazing value. We will keep you posted as we get closer to launch.