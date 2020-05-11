Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition starts the race with a new mid-range processor

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi is known for having some very sporty and eye-catching phones; the Redmi K30 phones are among the best offered by the brand.

Xiaomi has just done a first in the market by releasing the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, the first phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 768G. The phone is reportedly just an overclocked Snapdragon 765G, offering a faster CPU and GPU.

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is more or less the Redmi K30 5G, but it comes in an exclusive mint-green gradient color.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition – Start your engines!

The differences in the phone’s specs are:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 Processor (7nm) as opposed to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (8nm)

128GB ROM and 6GB of RAM (the only variant of the phone)

Mint-green color is exclusive to the racing edition

The Redmi K30 5G is a solid phone that offers 5G bands, 120Hz refresh rate display, a great quad-camera setup, and offers the MIUI ecosystem which is slowly gaining popularity due to the many resemblances it has to iOS. Otherwise, by all other aspects, this new version of the K30 5G is identical to it’s original.

The phone will retail for CNY 2,000 which comes to roughly $282. This is definitely a phone you should get if you’re looking to enter the 5G race without dishing money out for a premium flagship phone.

With the rise of 5G on the horizon, you would be wise to get on the 5G phone bandwagon. Offering faster speeds and more benefits to 4G.

The phone will be ready for sale in China on May 14t; whether the rest of the world will be able to grab this variant is not yet known. Perhaps it will be available globally in a few weeks after the China launch takes place.

With Xiaomi leading the race for flagship-tier phones, they also offer some great phones that offer 5G at a lower price point than another premium OEM. This enables more consumers to use 5G when more antennas are installed across the globe.

What are your thoughts on the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition? Let us know in the comments section below!