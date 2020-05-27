Redmi K30i: 5G and 120Hz display for less than $300

Xiaomi this week announced new phones for its lineup, including the Redmi 10X series and a new addition to the Redmi K30 family of devices with the Redmi K30i.

There is a lot that the Redmi K30i offers, but its highlights are that it’s 5G capable and offers a quad-camera setup and a 120Hz display. All of this for under $300.

The Redmi K30i is 120Hz at its cheapest

With the release of the Redmi K30i, we have seen a new benchmark set in the smartphone market. The phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, capable of letting you use 5G. Paired with the massive refresh rate on the display, this phone is definitely a steal for its price.

Here are the specifications of the Redmi K30i:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6.67″ FHD+ display (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate

Back cameras: 48-MP Main camera, 8-MP ultra-wide, 5-MP Macro, 2-MP depth.

Front cameras: 20-MP Main camera, 2-MP depth

4,500 mAh with 30W fast-charging

64GB + 6GB variant is the only one offered

The phone is up for sale on the Chinese retail site, JD. It offers all of the above features for the low price of $270.

The only real downside to the phone is how long it will take for the phone to come to international markets. The phone is set to launch in China on June 7th, with Xiaomi hush on details expanding to the West.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a phone that checks the boxes this phone does (5G and 120Hz refresh), and especially at a quarter of the price of competitors.

These phones are very popular in emerging markets, especially countries like Pakistan, India, Indonesia, etc.

We have seen Xiaomi and Realme lead the way with phones that offer quad or triple camera setup, strong CPU’s, and high refresh rate displays at sub $500 prices.

While not all the phones offered by the companies are immediately available to the West, its only a matter of time before they take on the US market and give other smartphone companies a run for their money.

What are your thoughts on the Redmi K30i? Let us know in the comments section below!