Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Note 12S smartphones unveiled in Europe

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in the European Market and now the brand has introduced two new smartphones to the Note 12 series lineup in Europe.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 12S and Note 12 Pro 4G- Two new smartphones under the Note 12 series in Europe. The Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone was already launched in the Indonesian market a few weeks ago and now it goes official in Europe.

The Redmi Note 12S kicks off at €289 and the Note 12 Pro 4G phone starts at €329. Both smartphones come in Onyx Black, Ice Blue, and Pearl Green Color options.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with an Adreno GPU, under the hood. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 12 based on MIUI13 out of the box.

For Optics the Note 12 Pro has a quad rear camera setup with 108MP primary camera paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The Note 12 Pro 4G has a beautiful 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12S sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The Note 12S features a triple rear camera setup with 108MP main camera joined by a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. There is a 16MP selfie snapper for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based on the latest MIUI14 out of the box. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.