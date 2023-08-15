Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially unveiled its latest Redmi Pad SE entry-level tablet on global markets with starting price of €199 (~$217). Redmi packs a large display, decent processor, plenty of storage, and whole much more in the Pad SE. Let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the tablet.

Redmi Pad SE comes in three variant options with the same 128GB onboard storage. The 4GB variant retails at €199 while the 6GB and 8GB cost €229 and €249 respectively. The tablet comes in three beautiful color options- Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green.

Redmi Pad SE flaunts a stunning 11-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1200p resolution, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The panel comes with TUV Rheinland certifications for optical safety. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor at the helm coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It boots Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box.

It has an 8MP single rear camera setup at the back while on the front there’s a 5MP selfie camera which is placed on the horizontal side. The rear camera supports up to 1080p recording capabilities. You get quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio delivers an immersive audio experience.

The tablet houses a massive 8,000mAh battery which only supports 10W charging. It supports all standard connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type C port for charging and data transfer.