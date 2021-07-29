With the days slowly getting shorter and July drawing to a close, it’s time to look ahead to back-to-school season. And while shopping lists used to be about paper, pencils, and crayons, today’s classes often call for a laptop or tablet.

If it’s time for you to upgrade your laptop, but you don’t have the budget for something brand new, consider a refurbished model. Doing so gives you much more bang for your buck.

Advertisements

The AG Deals Store has a wonderful offer on a refurbished Dell Latitude 5480 14″ laptop which features a big screen, plenty of performance, and a price tag that’s budget-friendly.

The Dell laptop is a perfect option for high school students, college students, and families who may need to split time with the device. Moreover, there’s enough power to last casual users a few years of usage and buy time before needing to go all-in with a new model.

Key features

Windows 10 Pro

Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz processor

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

3 USB ports

14-inch display

Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac)

The refurbished Dell Latitude 5480 is graded as an “A” which means it has a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Order Yours!

Purchase your refurbished Dell Latitude 5480 in the AG Deals Store for just $415.99 while supplies last!