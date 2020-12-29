Registrations for the Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order have officially opened up

Samsung is set to launch its latest lineup of flagship phones on January 14, 2020, at the Unpacked event. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I’m sure you’ve seen the multitude of leaks surrounding the new Galaxy S21 devices. We’ve learned almost all there is to know about the new S21 smartphones, including support for the S Pen on the Ultra model, and there’s even an unofficial video review out for the Galaxy S21 Plus.

If you’re all aboard the hype train and can’t wait for the official unveiling, you can now reserve a pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S21 ahead of the Unpacked event. Registering will also net you some bonuses, such as $50 towards accessories and an additional $10 off if you use the Shop Samsung app.

If you have even the slightest interest in the new Galaxy S21 phones, then it would be a good idea to sign up now. Doing so ensures that you’ll be first in line for the device once pre-orders go up, and there is no commitment to buy. Samsung won’t charge you anything for registering and the form only requires your name, email address, and zip code.

However, you will be able to get a quote on the trade-in for your current device. As always, Samsung is offering a great deal for users who want to send in their old phones. For example, trading in a Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12 will save you up to $700 on the brand-new S21 smartphones. Plus, you can even trade-in phones with cracked screens, albeit for a lower value.

Rest assured, if you don’t sign up to pre-order the Galaxy S21 you should still be able to get most of these bonuses later after it launches. Samsung is usually good about providing plenty of incentives to order its latest smartphones for the first month or even longer after launch. Still, there’s no downside to registering now and seeing how you feel after the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in a couple of weeks.