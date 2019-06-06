Renders appear to confirm radical changes in Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Reliable sources give us our best look yet at Samsung's next big device

New renders have appeared online, giving us what could be the most legitimate look yet at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The pictures come from oft-reliable sources so we’re fairly confident that this may be close to the final product.

As you can see in the high-resolution photos, the rear of the phone figures out house a triple-camera setup that sits nearly flush to the phone. They run vertically as opposed to the horizontal configuration of the Galaxy S10 line.

The Galaxy Note 10 may have a 6.3-inch display at a 3,040 x 1,440 pixel resolution Dynamic AMOLED panel. As for the front-facing camera, it looks as if we’ll have a hole-punch near the top, otherwise allowing for a nearly edge-to-edge screen.

The renders, which are alleged to come from official CAD specifications, show a USB C port and S Pen holder on the bottom, and power/volume buttons on the left side. Not present, and definitely worth noting, are the Bixby AI button and 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to rumors that have circulated over the last few weeks, the Galaxy Note 10 could pack up to 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor in the US. The international model is alleged to feature a Samsung Exynos 9820 processor. Pricing could land somewhere between $1,100 and $1,200, or about $100 higher than its predecessor.

One final rumor we’ve seen picking up steam is that a larger Galaxy Note Pro may be in the works and offer a 6.75-inch display.