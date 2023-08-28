The tech giant Asus’ well-known Zenfone series smartphones are quite popular for their compactness and high-performance delivery smartphone. Recently, the brand announced its latest iteration the Zenfone 10 in global markets and the smartphone is now up for pre-orders in the United States, this month. A new report that has surfaced online suggests that the ZenFone 10 device will mark the end of an era, which means that Asus will no longer be launching smartphones under the ZenFone series.

This report comes from Taiwanese Media, a report reveals that Asus is undergoing an “organizational restructuring” resulting in the brand shifting its employees to other departments such as the brand’s PC department and ROG Phone team across China and Taiwan, maybe, because of the Zenfone division shutdown.

“The person familiar with the matter pointed out that ASUS mobile phones are divided into ROG and Zenfone series, but now the latest Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of this series, and the Zenfone team will be merged into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team.”

If the reports are to be believed, the Asus Zenfone 10 is the last phone in the brand’s Zenfone series lineup. Looking back to the Zenfone series lineup, it’s failed to make a large impact in markets compared to ROG phones. But its recent variants the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 are truly worthy of praise. Both offer excellent compact design, good software experience, decent cameras, and powerful processors.

This news is indigestible and it’s still unofficial news, Asus hasn’t confirmed anything about the Zenfone series officially it’s better to take this with a pinch of salt.

