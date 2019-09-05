Revised Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on sale

Now available in Korea, the device hits the US in coming weeks

Nearly one half year after its original intended launch, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has gone on sale. Indeed, the revised foldable smartphone has gone on sale in Korea and will make its way to the US in the coming weeks.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

We learned from the feedback we received, and not only applied those lessons to the Galaxy Fold’s design, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer experience from purchase to unboxing and post-purchase service.

Samsung, at IFA this week, confirmed that it has revised the design of its Galaxy Fold and that it will be available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver when it hits the United States.

As part of the device’s launch Samsung is introducing a Galaxy Fold Premier Service which puts users in direct touch with its experts. An optional one-on-one walk through can help guide new consumers so that they better understand how to navigate the phone. It’s said to be available “any time, any day.”