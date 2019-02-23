Looking for VPN deals? Here’s five to consider this weekend

You might not think you need a VPN for browsing the internet on your computer and/or phone. That’s hardly the case. You owe it to yourself to lock things down a bit and keep your data private.

Whether it’s keeping your personal data from being sold, watching content not available in your local market, or something else, VPNs are here to help. You know all of those ads you’re getting that seem tied to a Facebook post you looked at? There’s a reason for it.

If you’re on the hunt for a new VPN or want to try one out for a year, we’ve got your back. There’s no shortage of VPN deals in the AndroidGuys Deals Store; our editors have picked out five worth a look.

Earning an extremely rare “Outstanding” rating from PC Mag, this bulletproof security solution lets you say goodbye to Internet browsing restrictions and hello to private, unrestricted access. All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double encrypted, keeping you anonymous and hiding your information. And, with zero logs recorded, you can surf with absolute peace of mind. Pick up a third year for just $12 more!

Take no chances when it comes to your online privacy, and get yourself this lifetime subscription to RA4W VPN. You’ll route your traffic through RA4W’s servers, hide your IP address and location, and breathe much easier at night with this veritable digital fortress safeguarding your private data.

Surfing the web on a public Wi-Fi connection can be a dangerous business. Steer clear of hackers with protection from ZenMate VPN. You’ll be free to access any of their servers located in 34 locations around the world and can rest easy knowing your activity and data is fully encrypted. Plus, by virtually traveling across borders, you’ll unblock any sites that face geo-restrictions like Netflix and Hulu. The Internet will be a safer and unrestricted place–so you can officially get your zen on.

Online privacy and protection of your data that will virtually last forever, as well as unrestricted streaming and access to the content you want: That’s what you get with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, a top-notch VPN solution from the security experts with 5 years of experience. More than 10 million customers globally have entrusted their online protection to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Add it to your cybersecurity toolkit, and enjoy a massive selection of servers worldwide, a rich variety of VPN protocols, and much more to keep hackers out of your sensitive data!

While most VPNs will help you surf undetected, some still maintain logs on your browsing movements, defeating the purpose of getting one in the first place! VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded, so you can browse online with absolute peace of mind. And, with the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad.

