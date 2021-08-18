Advertisements

Xiaomi has a reputation for producing phones that give you a lot of bang for your buck, and one of the prime examples is the mid-range Redmi lineup which just got a new addition. With an announcement today on its blog, Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi 10 that will be available for purchase starting August 20, 2021, starting at $179.

As far as specs, the Redmi 10 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate that automatically adjusts based on what content you’re viewing to save battery life. It also includes dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for watching videos or listening to music.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Storage is also flexible with options for either 64GB or 128GB models.

When it comes to photography, the Redmi 10 sports an 8MP front-facing camera housed in the center hole punch in the display. While on the back, is a 50MP main camera, one of the highest resolution cameras you can get at this price level. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor to ensure you have plenty of options when taking images.

Keeping the lights on, so to speak, is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and Xiaomi even includes a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi 10 runs the latest version of MIUI 12.5 which is based on Android 11.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 can be purchased beginning on August 20, 2021, in matte Carbon Gray and Pebble White, or in a textured glossy Sea Blue version. Prices start at $179 for the 4GB+64GB model, with the 4GB+128GB variant selling for $199, and the 6GB+128GB model will set you back $219.