Samsung recently began taking preorders for the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, an upgrade on the popular mid-range experience from 2021. As somewhat of a moderate update to the A52 5G, it actually arrives with a lower price tag than its predecessor.

For the new model Samsung has tapped its Exynos 1280 processor in place of the Qualcomm chip used in last year’s US version. It’s paired with 6GB RAM, a respectable amount for a phone that runs just $450, and it also packs a 5,000mAh battery. According to Samsung this should provide up to two full days on a single charge; this aligns with claims from other phone makers with that much battery.

As far as storage goes, the IP67-rated phone houses 128GB of space, also fairly generous given the price point.

Other key specifications in the Galaxy A53 5G include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera configuration that includes a 64-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel depth, and 5-megapixel macro camera. The front boasts a 32-megapixel camera.

Also interesting, and perhaps the most important feature to some consumers, Samsung has promised four years of OS and five years of security updates to the Galaxy A53 5G. The phone launches with Samsung One UI 4.1 which is based off of Android 12.

Galaxy A33 5G

Nearly identical in design, Samsung does have a Galaxy A33 5G for 2022 however it’s likely not going to hit the US market anytime soon.

It’s slightly smaller at 6.4-inches and features a 90Hz refresh rate with specifications dialed down a bit. Here we find a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth, and 5-megapixel macro camera. Around front is a 13-megapixel sensor.

Like its counterpart, the Galaxy A33 5G has 6GB memory and 128GB storage. Also available, however, are 8GB/256GB options, and this model features a microSD expansion card slot.

Also powered by Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1, the phone is backed by four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Availability

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 with the Galaxy A33 5G arriving three weeks later on April 22.