Samsung A21s offers up quad-camera, 6.5″ screen and 5,000mAh battery

Samsung just announced its A21s, a great phone with some compromises here and there, but a solid value for money. If you’re in the market for a new phone that looks very premium, but cautious about the price, you might consider it.

The Samsung A21s seems like a solid phone

The phone is potentially a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which offers the same screen size in LCD, a triple-camera setup, and an entry-level Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone launched in October 2019 and did fairly well as it offered a very posh and expensive look for its price.

Key Samsung A21s specs

6.5-inch HD + display

Octa-core 2GHz processor

Rear camera 48-megapixel main 8-megapixel ultra-wide 2-megapixel depth 2-megapixel macro

Front-facing 13-megapixel camera

3GB RAM/32GB storage; 4GB/6GB RAM/64GB storage

5,000mAh battery

Rear fingerprint scanner

Black, white, blue, red

The phones price tag is the only mystery; however, the phone is set to launch on June 19 in select regions.

While Samsung’s A-series are known for ranging from budget-friendly to costing in the midrange, this phone looks closer to costing in the mid-range market, particularly with an OLED display. The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A20s did particularly well for Samsung this year.

While we don’t know the regions the phone will be available in yet, it is possible for it to be available in the South-East Asia region such as India, Pakistan, and such. Places where the Samsung Galaxy A and M series have found a lot of commercial success in these markets.

