Samsung just entered the Android Go arena with the Galaxy J2 Core

It has been rumored for a while that Samsung would soon release an Android Go phone. That day has finally come as the Galaxy J2 Core was just announced. Similar to most other Android Go phones out there, the Galaxy J2 Core will run very basic specs.

Specs

960 x 540 5-inch TFT

Exynos 7570

1GB of RAM

8GB of storage; expandable with microSD

8MP f/2.2 rear-camera

5MP f/2.2 front-camera

2600mAh battery

Android 8.1 Go Edition

As I said, the specs on the Galaxy J2 Core are quite basic. That is the case for most Android Go phones, which are made to be affordable phones for emerging markets. Recently, I reviewed Galaxy J3 2018 with similar specs but running the full version of Android. It was a slow but capable phone. Here’s hoping the slimmed down version of Android Go makes the Galaxy J2 Core a little speedier.

Unlike most other Android Go phones on the market, Samsung includes their own skin over the OS. While most choose to leave Android Go alone, Samsung has chosen to offer the Samsung experience, even on the lowest end of phones.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 will be available beginning today in India and Malaysia and can be purchased for approximately $100 US dollars. Samsung also states the phone will expand into more markets in the future.