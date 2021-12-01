Samsung announced the Galaxy A13 5G this morning, and it packs quite the punch in the affordable phone market. Priced at only $250, Samsung has thrown a few goodies into this competitive part of the market.

One of the main selling points of the A13 5G is its large 90Hz edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that sports a 720 x 1600 resolution. An adaptive 90Hz refresh rate is not common at this price point, and there are phones that cost up to 3 times as much without this feature.

Another selling point for the Galaxy A13 5G is its massive 5,000 mAh battery. It even supports 15W Fast Charge to top you off when you are running low on juice.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and has 64GB of onboard storage. If you find that to be a bit limiting, it is expandable, supporting up to a 1TB microSD card.

Rounding out the device is a side fingerprint sensor, Sub-6 5G, and Samsung Pay support. All of this runs on Android 11.

The Galaxy A13 5G will be available on December 3 from AT&T and Samsung.com. T-Mobile will launch it sometime in January 2022.

Samsung also stated that they have another device coming January 2022, the Galaxy A03s. The details are scarce, but Samsung stated that this device will have a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader. It will be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Samsung.com for $159.