Samsung slashes $200-$400 off Galaxy phones ahead of Black Friday

It’s that time of year again! If you’re on the hunt for a killer deal on phones and other tech, things are really going to heat up in the coming weeks. What with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and a whole array of month-long deals, there’s plenty to consider.
Whether you’re buying for a friend, family member, or loved one, it’s a great time to pick up phones. And, if you’re looking for a flagship Samsung phone, look no further than the handset maker itself. Indeed, it is shaving hundreds off of select models.
Here’s what Samsung Black Friday sales look like thus far as it pertains to phones and other mobile gadgets.
Galaxy Phones
Unlocked Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (128GB) $840 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (128GB) $520 – $200 OFF
Verizon (Effective November 22)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $600 $400 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $440 – $400 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $340 – $400 OFF
AT&T (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $640 – $275 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $520 – $270 OFF
T-Mobile (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $800 $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $640 – $200 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $520 – $200 OFF
Sprint (Effective November 18)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) $700 $300 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) $540 – $372 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) $420 – $372 OFF
Other Deals
In addition to the smartphone deals above Samsung is dropping prices on other items including tablets, wearables, and wireless chargers. Of course, Samsung Black Friday savings also encompass appliances, televisions, and home security. It’s a huge brand with hands on pretty much everything you can imagine, tech-wise.