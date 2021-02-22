Samsung on Monday made a new commitment to provide Android OS and security updates for its Galaxy phones and other devices for a number of years after their initial release.

Specifically, Samsung promises support for at least three generations of Android upgrades on its devices. For instance, the Galaxy S20 series, which launched with Android 10 in 2020, will see three OS upgrades, starting with Android 11. According to Samsung, it will be among the first Galaxy devices to see that version of Android.

It’s not just flagship lines of phones that Samsung is backing, either. Indeed, it is also throwing the same support behind other models including the Galaxy A series, Galaxy Tab tablets, and foldable phones.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.” Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics

As of today the list of eligible devices includes the following:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices