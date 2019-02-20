Samsung debuts Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Buds

Samsung on Wednesday announced a number of new phones as part of its annual spring Unpacked event around Mobile World Congress. Indeed, its Galaxy S10 line is official and coming to carriers around the globe in the coming weeks. Also among the new products are three new wearables.

The Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds are the perfect compliment to the flagship phone line but will work with any other smartphones, too. But, in order to get the best experience imagined, you’ll want to go with Samsung’s phones — of course.

Keeping with the growing trend among phone makers like Google and Apple, Samsung’s new products are built with personal wellness and healthy lifestyles in mind. Each of the accessories have unique ways of tracking activities and helping wearers live a more balanced life.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each.

Galaxy Watch Active

As its name implies, this has a traditional watch design that’s at once fashionable and flexible. Included in the tech are blood pressure monitor, a microphone for Bixby voice functions (calls/messages), and tracking of more than three dozen (39) activities.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch Active is $200 with US retail availability starting March 8. Customers who pre-order the watch through March 7 will receive a free wireless charging pad. The Galaxy Watch Active is water resistant and will be sold with a variety of strap colors (Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green).

Galaxy Fit

More of a traditional activity tracker, the Galaxy Fit can automatically detect when wearers walk, run, row, bike, and more. Moreover, it will allow for manual tracking of some 90 different activities. And, yes, it’s water resistant, too.

The Galaxy Fit will track and analyze sleep as well help with stress management. Similar to other modern wearables, it will notify wearers of alerts and messages. A widget will synchronize with your phone to display alarms, calendar details, weather, and more. Travel to a different time zone, for instance, and it will smartly display a dual-clock watch face to how the time back home.

The Galaxy Fit will arrive in the second quarter but pricing and exact timing has not been revealed.

Galaxy Buds

Designed with sound by AKG, these truly wireless earbuds offers up six hours of Bluetooth streaming and up to five hours of phone calls. Toss them in the carrying case and you’ll get a charge for up to seven more hours — a total of 13 of battery. The case can pick up nearly two hours of life with just 15 minutes on the charger.

As one would expect, the real selling point is the hands-free integration with Samsung Bixby. Indeed, one can send text messages and check battery life simply by using their voice. The earbuds are splash resistant to water and a little bit of sweat.

The Galaxy Buds are $130 and will be offered through major retailers and carriers starting from March 8. A limited-time promotion sees Samsung throwing in a free pair with pre-orders of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ through Samsung’s website.