Samsung debuts Star Wars edition of Galaxy Note 10+

Embrace the dark side with a phone themed for The Rise of Skywalker

Samsung has a yet another version of its Galaxy Note 10+ ready to go, this time in the form a Star Wars themed kit.

Set to go on sale December 13, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition is bundled with a special case, a metal collectors’s badge, S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The phone will be offered in an unlocked manner and will retail for $1,300.

This special edition device will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The bundle also comes with exclusive Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds for fans to enjoy.

Samsung hasn’t indicated how many of these devices will be available, but we imagine they’ll go fast. If not for the enthusiasts acting fast, there are plenty who will snatch one up to flip on eBay and the aftermarket.

If you’re down with the dark side, look for the Star Wars version of the Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon, select Best Buy stores, select Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores starting December 13.