Samsung expands laptop family with Galaxy Book Flex, Flex α and Ion

Samsung has announced some new members of the portable PC family. With the addition of the Galaxy Book Flex, Flex α and Ion, Samsung brings style with functionality to the table. The new range of PC’s aim to make using a PC feel enjoyable rather than a chore.

With QLED displays, touchscreen support and plenty of other bells and whistles under the hood, these are some of the finest Windows PCs you can buy.

Samsung’s new PC range isn’t shy

Samsung has a past with the Chromebook and Android tablets. This is their first attempt at premium PC’s and it seems to be a memorable one at that.

Here is a quick overview of the three new PCs.

Here is the rundown of each of the new PC’s

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex (Royal Blue)

Windows 10 Home

Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 (1.3Ghz base with 3.9Ghz Turboboost)

8GB (RAM) + 512GB SSD with 13.3″ Display or 12GB (RAM) + 512GB SSD with 15.6” Display

UFS & MicroSD Combo Card Reader, up to 2TB for SD and 512GB for UFS cards

69.7 Wh battery capacity

20 hrs for Galaxy Book Flex with 13.3″ display & 19 hrs for Galaxy Book Flex with 15.6” display

Resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD QLED)

Touchscreen, with S-Pen included in the package

Intel Iris GPU

Fingerprint reader

720p HD internal webcam

AKG Stereo Speakers SmartAmp (Max 5W x 2), Realtek High Definition Audio

Audio jack: 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo

Wireless PowerShare enabled (Let’s you wirelessly charge your compatible Samsung smartphone)

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax

Bluetooth v5.0

2 x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, and 1 x USB-C

Dimensions: Galaxy Book Flex with 13.3” display: 11.91 x 7.99 x 0.51″ &

Galaxy Book Flex with 15.5” display: 13.98 x 8.94 x 0.59″

Galaxy Book Flex with 15.5” display: 13.98 x 8.94 x 0.59″ Weight: Galaxy Book Flex with 13.3” display: 2.56 lb & Galaxy Book Flex with 15.5” display: 3.35 lb

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α (Royal Silver)

Windows 10 Home

Intel® Core™ i5-10210U or Intel® Core™ i7-10510U

Clock Speeds of 1.6GHz for Intel® Core™ i5-10210U & 1.8GHz for Intel® Core™ i7-10510U, turbo boost 4.2Ghz and 4.9Ghz respectively

8GB(RAM) + 256GB SSD with Intel® Core™ i5 & 12GB (RAM) + 512GB SSD with Intel® Core™ i7

SDXC up to 2TB

54 Wh battery capacity

Battery runtime 18.5 hrs

Screensize 13.3″

Resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD QLED)

Touchscreen

Intel UHD GPU

Fingerprint reader

720p HD internal webcam

Stereo Speakers (1.5W x 2) Realtek High Definition Audio

Audio jack: 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax

Bluetooth v5.0

1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0

Dimensions: 12.00 x 7.95 x 0.55″

Weight: 2.62 lb

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion (Aura Silver)

Windows 10 Home

Intel® Core™ i7-10510U, Clock speed of 1.8Ghz and 4.9Ghz with Turbo boost

8GB (RAM) + 512GB SSD

UFS & MicroSD Combo Card Reader, up to 2TB for SD and 512GB for UFS cards

69.7Wh battery capacity

Battery runtime: 22 hrs for 13.3” Galaxy Book Ion, 21 hrs for 15.6” Galaxy Book Ion

Screensize 13.3″ & 15.6″

Wireless PowerShare enabled (Let’s you wirelessly charge your compatible Samsung smartphone)

Resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD QLED)

Intel UHD GPU

Fingerprint reader

720p HD internal webcam

AKG Stereo Speakers SmartAmp (Max 5W x 2), Realtek High Definition Audio

Audio jack: 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax

Bluetooth v5.0

1 x HDMI, 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.0

Dimensions: Galaxy Ion with 13.3” display: 12.04 x 7.87 x 0.51″ & Galaxy Book Ion with 15.6” display: 14.02 x 8.98 x 0.59″

Weight: Galaxy Book Ion with 13.3” display: 2.14 lb & Galaxy Book Ion with 15.6” display: 2.62 lb

You can see each PC is indeed a formidable powerhouse. With a plethora of options and the premium look, you are definitely in for some premium PCs.

What are your thoughts on the offerings? Let us know in the comments section below!