Samsung first announced its mobile-first PCs at the Unpacked event back in April. The lineup included the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, and Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. While pre-orders began on April 28, the Windows laptops are now shipping and can be purchased from Samsung.com and Best Buy. To sweeten the deal, Samsung is even running a couple of promotions, but you better hurry because they only last until May 31, 2021.

When purchasing the Galaxy Book Pro or Galaxy Book Pro 360 from Samsung.com, customers are eligible for an eCertificate worth up to $100 on a future purchase, or a $100 credit that can be used on select accessories at the time of purchase. Customers purchasing from Best Buy are eligible to receive a $100 gift card for a future purchase.

When purchasing the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha from Samsung.com, customers are eligible to receive an eCertificate for up to $50 towards a future purchase, or a $50 credit which can be used to be accessories when checking out. Best Buy customers will be eligible for a $50 gift card towards future purchases.

Now that you know the deals, here’s a little refresher on what Samsung’s latest Windows laptops are offering.

Galaxy Book Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in a super-thin body of 11.7mm or less if you buy the 13.3-inch model, and it weighs in at under two pounds. This makes it ultraportable and easy to travel with.

The Galaxy Book is also the first from Samsung to feature a brilliant 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. Under the hood, it’s powered by the latest 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor from Intel, and it comes with either 8GB of RAM in the 13.3-inch model or up to 16GB of RAM in the 15.6-inch model. Both variants also feature up to 512GB of storage from an NVMe SSD.

To go along with its gorgeous display, the Galaxy Book Pro also includes speakers from AKG with Dolby Atmos sound to enhance your video watching experience. Plus, it has a battery that will last up to 21 hours, so it should keep you going through your next binge-watch.

Pick up the Galaxy Book Pro now starting at $999.99 in Mystic Blue or Mystic Silver.

Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 shares a lot of what makes the Galaxy Book Pro great. It’s powered by the latest 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors from Intel, promises up to 21 hours of battery life, and has speakers from AKG with Dolby Atmos sound.

However, it does outclass the Galaxy Book Pro in some areas. For example, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 features a Super AMOLED 1080p display in either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch variants. It also includes a larger 1TB NVMe SSD in the 15.6-inch model, and offers 5G connectivity on the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Most notably, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 with an S Pen that comes in the box. So you’ll be able to use draw or take notes directly on the screen.

You can pick up the Galaxy Book Pro 360 now starting at $1,199.99 in either Mystic Navy or Mystic Bronze.

Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is another lightweight portable laptop from Samsung powered by the new 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 Intel CPUs. However, this one uses a 13.3-inch QLED display instead of AMOLED while still offering an ultra-slim design and keeping it lightweight.

You’re also limited to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha, and battery life is rated up to 18.5 hours.

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha can be picked up now, starting at $849 and it’s available in Mystic Black.