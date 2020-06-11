Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 could launch in July

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 in July, according to a SamMobile report. The products are expected to arrive ahead of another, more formal virtual Unpacked event in August 2020.

It seems that Samsung might have plans to launch two new wearables next month. According to SamMobile’s sources, the two products will only be unveiled in July but might not actually go on sale until August 5, a date rumored for the next Samsung Unpacked 2020 virtual event.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds Live are expected to be bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and/or the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 as a pre-order bonus. According to the source, the Galaxy Buds Live will have a light price tag of <$150. If the earbuds do come with the features of the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds+, they will definitely fly off the shelves.

As for the Galaxy Watch 3, it seems that Samsung could be looking at a higher price point for this wearable. While a specific figure hasn’t been shared yet, you may assume something pricey when a Titanium variant and rumored physical rotating bezel are among the features.

While there is no specific date mentioned, it is perplexing as to why Samsung would host a July event and then a bigger one in August. Then again, it did something similar in 2019.

Fans are no doubt excited for a refresh on the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Let us know what products you’re most excited for in the comments section below!