Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leaks: Samsung ditching the beans

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live launched back in August, with their distinctive bean shape. Now, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro upcoming, probably launching alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Here are some things that we might see in the newest True Wireless offering from Samsung.

Design and Colors

In a leak from Evan Blass, we were able to see the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in full as well as their color options. First, we can see that Samsung has decided to drop the beans seen on the Galaxy Buds Live. You can see the case has a squircle design with a USB-C port. This leak also shows many microphones which will likely help with ambient sound and voice detection, enabling audio passthrough.

In addition, the Galaxy Buds Pro will come in two more colors besides the Phantom Black shown in the leak – Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

Specifications

Phonearena dove into the FCC database and found what they believe to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro under the model number SM-R190.

The listing describes earbuds with a 60mAh battery in either bud with a 500mAh case, which will result in 22 hours of battery life with ANC on. This case can be charged by either USB-C fast charging or wireless charging.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature active noise cancellation, IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, and touch controls.

Features

Recently, a Reddit user known as gamer0mega reportedly got their hands on a pre-release APK for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Here are the features they uncovered:

3D spatial audio with head tracking for Samsung One UI 3 and up devices

Voice detection that turns volume down when it hears a conversation

Left/right hearing adjustment

Ambient sound mode

ANC mode

Bixby wake-up sensor

There is little known about the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but it is likely that they will run around $200