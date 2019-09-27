Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Watch Active2 now on sale

Samsung’s folding phone, the Galaxy Fold is now available for consumers to purchased. Moreover, its new wearable, the Galaxy Active2, are also on sale.
Priced $1,980, it can be found at select AT&T stores, unlocked through Samsung, and at select Best Buy stores.
A special device to be sure, it’s Samsung’s first foray into folding devices. As such, potential customers may have plenty of questions or concerns about it. To that end, the phone will come with Galaxy Fold Premier Service. This means that specialist will unbox the phone and its accessories to help get things started.
The Galaxy Watch Active2 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch and features actionable insights for help with goals. Prices start at $279.99 for the Bluetooth 40mm version and $299 for the Bluetooth 44mm version.
The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in multiple color options which speak to different styles and occasions. Learn more about the watch in this announcement post.