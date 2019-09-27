Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Watch Active2 now on sale

Priced $1,980, it can be found at select AT&T stores, unlocked through Samsung, and at select Best Buy stores.

A special device to be sure, it’s Samsung’s first foray into folding devices. As such, potential customers may have plenty of questions or concerns about it. To that end, the phone will come with Galaxy Fold Premier Service. This means that specialist will unbox the phone and its accessories to help get things started.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch and features actionable insights for help with goals. Prices start at $279.99 for the Bluetooth 40mm version and $299 for the Bluetooth 44mm version.