Samsung Galaxy M14 5G makes it to the global markets

Earlier, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M14 entry-level 5G smartphone in the Indian markets now the phone will soon be available in the global markets such as Malaysia. The Galaxy M14 5G smartphone will be available starting from June 24 exclusively through Lazada in Malaysia for RM 1,099 (roughly ~$236). In comparison, the Indian variant costs (~$182) slightly less than the Malaysian variant. It comes in Blue and Dark Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung doesn’t offer an AMOLED panel for the M14 5G which is quite disappointing. You’ll get a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary lens paired with a 2MP macro unit and 2MP depth unit. There’s a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable via micro-SD card. Though it’s not a high-performer chip but powerful enough to tackle day-to-day tasks, casual gaming, and multitasking. It runs on Android 13 based on OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

The rest of the specifications of the Galaxy M14 5G include a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech, up to 6GB extended RAM support, and superfast 5G connectivity support with 13 5G bands. Samsung promises two major OS and four years of security updates for the Galaxy M14 5G smartphone.

Source