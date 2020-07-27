Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs and features leak

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, we called it the best phone available at the time. Now almost a year has passed, so as is customary, it is time to renew the Note line.

Also as is customary, there have already been many leaks concerning the Note 20, from specs and renders to a rumored date for Samsung Unpacked 2020.

Now a more definitive leak from WinFuture has come, referring to the Note 20 Ultra as the “Xbox-Smartphone”, along with images of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specs

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a true flagship, with some of the following specs:

6.9-inch AMOLED display with a QHD resolution(3,200 * 1,440 resolution) and refresh rates that can scale up to 120Hz when needed with Gorilla Glass 7

The 108MP sensor from the Galaxy S20 Ultra combined with laser autofocus, dual-pixel autofocus, and 2 additional 12MP sensors. One sensor will be a wide-angle whereas the other will be a telephoto lens with 5x zoom

A 10MP selfie camera in an Infinity-O punch hole

A 4,500mAh battery that can charge from 0 to 5% in 30 minutes

The processor listed is the Exynos 990, featured in the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones, but that’s only for the European version, so the North American version’s processor is still unknown

12GB of RAM with either 256 or 512GB of storage expandable by microSD

5G network support

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features

Flagship specs mean nothing without great features, though. So here is some of what the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will offer:

Integration with Project xCloud game streaming in addition to access to Xbox Game Pass

Possible Wireless Dex with ability to project to TV’s and other supported displays

A lower-latency S-Pen and reported “Real Feel” to make the writing experience feel more like writing on paper