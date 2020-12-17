Samsung Galaxy Note lineup isn’t dead, reports claim

Many Android sites, including this one made a big deal of claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would be the last of the line and that S-Pen support would be coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3. Apparently, this upset an unnamed Samsung official who spoke to Yonhap News Agency.

Most essentially, the report suggests that even though Samsung will be bringing Note features to other devices does not mean that the lineup is dying.

However, I would take this report with a grain of salt. One of many reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note line would die came from Reuters. You know, Reuters, one of the most reputable news agencies concerning the economy. However, every one could be wrong so there’s no way to prove it until the phone either does or doesn’t come out.