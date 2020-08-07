Samsung Galaxy Note20: These are the best prices and promotions

Samsung’s next big thing, the Galaxy Note20, is officially available for pre-order. Finding one isn’t going to be much of a challenge as nearly all major wireless service providers will offer the phone. What’s more, it’s also being sold unlocked direct to consumers and through various retailers, too.
Here’s a look at all of the various places you can look to find the Galaxy Note20.
Samsung.com
Purchasing through Samsung’s website will open the door to a variety of options and promotions.
- Galaxy Note20 Unlocked 128GB: $9.73/month for 36 months ($999.99 MSRP)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra Unlocked 128GB: $18.07/month for 36 months ($1,299.99 MSRP)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra Unlocked 512GB: $23.62/month for 36 months ($1,449.99 MSRP)
- Get up to $650 off with trade-in
Pre-Order Information
- Through 8/20 at 11:59 p.m. ET
- Get $100 credit* with Note20
- Get $150 credit* with Note20 Ultra
Color Options
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
- Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green
*must be redeemed on Samsung.com or Shop Samsung app. Terms and conditions apply. www.samsung.com/us/promotions
Verizon
- Buy any Galaxy Note20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.
- Upgrade to any Galaxy Note20 series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device on a premium Unlimited plan.
AT&T
New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off any smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series, making the Note20 FREE.
T-Mobile
- Get a Galaxy Note20 for FREE or up to $1,000 off a second smartphone of equal or lesser value when you pick up any of the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 superphones and add a new line.
- Get up to HALF OFF (up to $500) a Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra when you trade in a qualifying device.
US Cellular
- Switchers can get Galaxy Note20 for $9.99 per month on Unlimited with Payback plan
- Switchers can get Galaxy Note20 Ultra starting at $19.99 per month after $700 savings.
- Current upgrade-eligible customers can receive $300 in bill credits when purchasing either device.
XFinity Mobile
- Any customer that switches to Xfinity Mobile before 9/5 will receive $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and other select Samsung 5G devices, when they buy a phone, activate a new line and transfer their number.
- Existing Xfinity Mobile customers will receive a $400 Visa prepaid card when they upgrade an existing line with the purchase of a Galaxy Note20 device or other select Samsung 5G devices.