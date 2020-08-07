Samsung Galaxy Note20: These are the best prices and promotions

There are plenty of places to find the Samsung Galaxy Note20 paired with discounts

Samsung’s next big thing, the Galaxy Note20, is officially available for pre-order. Finding one isn’t going to be much of a challenge as nearly all major wireless service providers will offer the phone. What’s more, it’s also being sold unlocked direct to consumers and through various retailers, too.

Here’s a look at all of the various places you can look to find the Galaxy Note20.

Samsung.com

Purchasing through Samsung’s website will open the door to a variety of options and promotions.

  • Galaxy Note20 Unlocked 128GB: $9.73/month for 36 months ($999.99 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra Unlocked 128GB: $18.07/month for 36 months ($1,299.99 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra Unlocked 512GB: $23.62/month for 36 months ($1,449.99 MSRP)
  • Get up to $650 off with trade-in

Pre-Order Information

  • Through 8/20 at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • Get $100 credit* with Note20
  • Get $150 credit* with Note20 Ultra

Color Options

  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
  • Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green

*must be redeemed on Samsung.com or Shop Samsung app. Terms and conditions apply. www.samsung.com/us/promotions

Verizon

  • Buy any Galaxy Note20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.
  • Upgrade to any Galaxy Note20 series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device on a premium Unlimited plan.

AT&T

New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off any smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series, making the Note20 FREE.

T-Mobile

  • Get a Galaxy Note20 for FREE or up to $1,000 off a second smartphone of equal or lesser value when you pick up any of the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 superphones and add a new line.
  • Get up to HALF OFF (up to $500) a Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra when you trade in a qualifying device.

US Cellular

  • Switchers can get Galaxy Note20 for $9.99 per month on Unlimited with Payback plan
  • Switchers can get Galaxy Note20 Ultra starting at $19.99 per month after $700 savings.
  • Current upgrade-eligible customers can receive $300 in bill credits when purchasing either device.

XFinity Mobile

  • Any customer that switches to Xfinity Mobile before 9/5 will receive $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and other select Samsung 5G devices, when they buy a phone, activate a new line and transfer their number.
  • Existing Xfinity Mobile customers will receive a $400 Visa prepaid card when they upgrade an existing line with the purchase of a Galaxy Note20 device or other select Samsung 5G devices.
