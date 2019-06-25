Samsung Galaxy S10 5G arrives at T-Mobile June 28

T-Mobile on Tuesday confirmed it will soon offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The flagship phone with support for next-gen, ultra-fast data speeds arrives on June 28.

As the start, T-Mobile plans to sell the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in select markets. These parts of Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.

For what it’s worth, although these cities offer the 5G coverage, it’s very limited. Check T-Mobile’s website for a map and expected coverage.

It may surprise you to see just how little the pockets are for T-Mobile 5G; however, they could be applauded for the transparency. None of the other wireless providers have been as forthcoming with their network footprint.

This particular version of the Galaxy S10 only utilizes the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum so it’s “extremely” limited. With that said, where 5G isn’t available, it defaults back to the 4G LTE speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available for well-qualified customers at $31.25/month ($549.99 down) for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP). The full retail price of the handset is $1299.99

T-Mobile does not charge extra for access to 5G speeds.