Samsung Galaxy S10 5G now available at Verizon

Verizon on Thursday began offering its 5G-enabled version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Available in Majestic Black and Crown Silver options, the phone packs a 6.7-inch display and runs Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB. As a refresher, this version of the device does not have a microSD expansion card slot.

The phone costs a pretty penny, to be sure, with prices starting at $1,300. And, when you consider its 5G tech only works in select markets, it doesn’t make sense to pick this one up yet. Nevertheless, if you live in one of the cities with Verizon 5G support, and must have the newest and best from Samsung, here’s what you can expect to spend.

256GB Galaxy S10 5G – $1,300, or $54.16 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment

– $1,300, or $54.16 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment 512GB Galaxy S10 5G – $1,400, or $58.33 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment Verizon has a number of promotions to help bring the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G down. Indeed, both current and potential customers can save a few hundred dollars, or more. In the right situation one could receive up to $650 toward the phone. Promos: