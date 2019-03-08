Samsung Galaxy S10 come with six months of free Spotify Premium

The new Galaxy S10 line of phones, rolling out now, come with Spotify as the default music streaming app and service. What’s more, the handsets also include six months of free Spotify Premium.

Samsung and Spotify have a pretty cozy relationship now and figures to only get tighter. The two entered into a partnership back in August 2018 which is starting to play out on Samsung’s latest devices.

Six months of Spotify Premium normally retails for $9.99 per month; the deal is worth around $60 in total.

Spotify Premium Features

Shuffle play

Ad free

Unlimited skips

Listen offline

Play any track

High quality audio

Not only are the S10, S10e, and S10 Plus pre-installed with Spotify as the default music client, but other models are, too. The forthcoming Galaxy Fold will also be set up the same way, as will select Galaxy A devices.

It’s worth noting that the deal is only open to new Spotify Premium/Unlimited accounts who have not previously paid for the service or used a trial offer. This could exclude a pretty decent amount of people as it’s one of the most popular streaming services around and free trials are rather commonplace.

Spotify is also integrated with Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, including content and recommendations that will display on the Bixby home screen.