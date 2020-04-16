Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available for US buyers

Samsung on Thursday announced that its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone is available to purchase in the US. First announced at CES in January, it is being offered in limited channels.

Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unlocked for $650 at Samsung’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon. It will be sold in Prism Black.

For a limited time, consumers can save money on the S10 Lite or pick up some freebies with purchase.

Samsung.com: Save up to $250 with trade-in

Amazon.com: Free Galaxy Buds with purchase of Galaxy S10 Lite

BestBuy.com: Save up to $200 with qualified activation

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a lower priced alternative to the 2020 flagship model that is the Galaxy S20. Nevertheless, it’s still an incredible device that’s surely powerful enough to handle the day-to-day needs of typical consumers.

Key specifications include a 6.7-inch display, three rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. With at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, there’s plenty of performance to go around.