Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW launching on Verizon May 21

Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 and its Plus and Ultra variants at their Unpacked event in February, and the device was officially released March 6th, at a starting price of $1,000, $1,200, and $1,400 for the three different tiers.

Now, Verizon has announced that the Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for preorder starting May 21 and will officially launch on June 4.

This device will include both Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and lowband networks, though the 5G lowband network will not be available until later this year.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for preorder for $41.66/month in a 24 Month plan in colors such as Cloud Pink, Cosmic Gray, and the Verizon-exclusive Cloud White. You can also get the following promotions:

Buy one device and get up to $1,000 towards a second when you add a new Unlimited Line and put the device on a Verizon Device Payment Plan

Get $150 off the total price in bill credits over the 24-month payment period

Existing Verizon premium Unlimited customers can save up to 50% plus an additional $350 savings when you upgrade to the Galaxy S20 and trade-in your current smartphone

When you purchase the Galaxy S20, you can get $150 off select Samsung Tablets and $100 off certain Samsung wearables

You can read the full press release here and get a better overview of what the device offers here.