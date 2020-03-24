Samsung Galaxy S20 sales see flagship getting $200 discount

Customers can save 20% on the brand new phone at Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung has dropped the price of its Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ phones by some $200 at a couple of major retailers. With the discount it puts the starting prices of each model at just $800 and $1,000, respectively.

Whether related to the coronavirus or not, the lower price comes quickly. The phones were just released a few weeks back (March 6) so the timing is interesting.

Given the current economic uncertainty, and the fact that people aren’t all too excited to fork over huge chunks of money right now, we can understand why Samsung might drop the price.

It’s not clear how long Samsung will keep this price down. It hasn’t exactly advertised the $200 discount so we’d assume it’s short term.

If you want to take advantage of the major savings, head to Amazon and Best Buy before it ends. Look for the phone in a variety of colors and storage options.