The long-awaited and highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally available for you to buy. Starting today you can get the newest member of the Galaxy S21 family from Samsung, retailers, and carriers.

In celebration of the launch, customers who purchase the device through Samsung.com get an additional freebie. You can choose one of the following:

Up to $100 in Samsung credit towards add-ons

Pair of Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds Pro for $30

The Galaxy S21 FE comes in four new colors – Olive Green, Lavender, White, and Graphite.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE last week at CES. It sports a 120Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. It has a Snapdragon 888 that pairs with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung included its usual triple rear camera setup and this device runs Android 12 with One UI 4.

This is one of Samsung’s most highly anticipated devices of the year. Let me know if you have been waiting for this device in the comments below.